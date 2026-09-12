A donor heart was successfully transported for a transplant at Fortis Hospital, Noida, covering over 20 kilometres in just 16 minutes. This was made possible by a high-speed Green Corridor created through the coordinated efforts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police.

A high-speed Green Corridor recently helped transport a donor heart over 20 kilometres in just 16 minutes. This made it possible for Fortis Hospital Noida to do a heart transplant. After a bereaved family in Chandigarh decided to give their loved one's organs, the life-saving adventure started. The donor heart was transported by plane from Chandigarh to Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport, where it was promptly given to an emergency ambulance that was waiting.

After that, the ambulance travelled 20 kms in 16 minutes to deliver the donated heart to Fortis Hospital Noida. Because every minute counts while transporting organs, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic officials collaborated to designate a specific route for the ambulance.

After being taken from Command Hospital in Panchkula, Haryana, the donor heart was flown to Hindon Airport from Chandigarh Airport. At the Noida hospital, a potential receiver had already been found, and the transplant team was getting ready. Hospital teams, airport officials, and representatives from Haryana, Ghaziabad, and Noida coordinated the transport, and over a hundred police officers were stationed along the route. The quick transfer made it possible for the heart to arrive at the transplant center inside the crucial window of time needed for transplantation.

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How Was Donor Heart Transported To Noida?

The process started at approximately two in the morning when a suitable donor heart became available at Command Hospital in Panchkula. To save time, Fortis Hospital in Noida deployed three teams at once. To get the heart, the retrieval crew drove to Panchkula. The Fortis Noida clinical team started getting the recipient ready for transplantation at the same time. A different administrative team began liaising with officials in Ghaziabad, Noida, Chandigarh, and Haryana.

It took the retrieval crew around four and a half hours to get to Panchkula. The heart was to be transported from Panchkula to Chandigarh Airport in the interim. After that, the organ was transported by air to Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport.

One of the most crucial aspects of the operation was the last road trip. The Fortis Noida administrative team notified DCP Traffic Ghaziabad Abhay Kumar Mishra at approximately seven in the morning that a Green Corridor from Hindon Airport to Fortis Noida would be necessary.

Police officers started getting the route ready right away. Inspector Rajeev Balyan was in charge of the Noida portion, and Inspector Arun Kumar was assigned to the Ghaziabad stretch. The crews prepared for the arrival of the aircraft, coordinated schedules, and mapped the route in collaboration with the hospital.

Over a hundred police officers received training and were stationed in strategic locations. The task of keeping an eye on the movement and organising the operation was also given to the Ghaziabad Control Room. To assist the ambulance, a second escort police vehicle was sent out.

The donor heart was promptly moved to the emergency ambulance that was waiting for it at Hindon Airport. The ambulance was then able to travel almost 20 kilometres to Fortis Noida in only 16 minutes thanks to the Green Corridor.

What Is A Green Corridor?

An emergency vehicle can go swiftly and without needless pauses on a carefully regulated traffic route known as a "Green Corridor." In order for an ambulance transporting a critical patient or a donated organ to get at its destination as quickly as feasible, traffic police manage lights, junctions, and road flow along a predefined route.

Since donated organs cannot be kept in storage for very long, Green Corridors are especially crucial to organ transplantation. The clock begins to run as soon as an organ is recovered. The organ's viability and the likelihood of a successful transplant may be impacted by a transit delay. When it comes to a donor heart, time is crucial. The duration of the organ's preservation outside the body, known as the total cold ischaemic time, should preferably stay within two hours and not go beyond the recognised safe window of around two and a half to three hours.