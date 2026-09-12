The Alipore weather office has put five South Bengal districts on an orange alert. A weather system over the North Bay of Bengal is about to become a low-pressure area, bringing heavy rainfall.

West Bengal Weather Update: The Alipore Met department has issued an orange alert for five districts in South Bengal. A cyclonic circulation, which is basically a swirling wind pattern, has formed over the North Bay of Bengal and the nearby Bangladesh coast. This system is now turning into a low-pressure area.

Because of this, districts like East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and South 24 Parganas can expect heavy rain. There's also a chance that this low-pressure system could create another one in the same region.

Other districts in South Bengal aren't off the hook either. They can expect thunderstorms with gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Light to moderate showers are likely across all of South Bengal until Sunday, and the rain might get heavier in several places.

A monsoon trough is currently passing over Jammu, Dehradun, Pantnagar, Basti, Chhapra, Purulia, and Digha, stretching all the way to the northeast Bay of Bengal. This is the main reason behind the increased chances of heavy rain in South Bengal.

It seems the monsoon might get more active just before it starts to leave. The withdrawal process will begin from Northwest India first, and then gradually move away from Central and East India. Parts of Western India are also likely to see another spell of heavy rain. Once this round of rainfall is over, the monsoon will likely start withdrawing from the entire country.