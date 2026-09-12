Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's three-day UAE tour concluded by securing proposed investments worth Rs 2.42 lakh crore, which could generate 6.18 lakh jobs. The outreach resulted in eight MoUs and 16 Investment Intents.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi concluded his three-day UAE investment outreach, pitching Odisha as a leading destination for global investment, manufacturing and technology.

Investment Drive Garners Major Proposals

As per the official release, the outreach generated proposed investments worth Rs 2.42 lakh crore, with an employment potential of 6.18 lakh.

The outreach across Abu Dhabi and Dubai resulted in eight MoUs and 16 Investment Intents, following 26 one-to-one meetings and six round-table discussions involving around 160 participants. The concluding Odisha Investors’ Meet in Dubai brought together around 400 business leaders and investors.

Broad Spectrum of Opportunities Showcased

Odisha showcased opportunities across LNG storage, green energy, AI and data centres, critical minerals and rare earths, steel and downstream industries, processed food, logistics, tourism, chemicals and petrochemicals, ship repair and other emerging sectors.

Key Agreements and Government Assurance

Major MoUs included those with CAZBAA Project Ventures FZCO, Rana Holdings Limited, Sharaf Group and PTCL Infrastructure. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Odisha’s natural resources, strategic ports, industrial infrastructure, competitive energy availability, skilled workforce and established industrial ecosystem.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain reiterated the government’s commitment to “Speed, Certainty and Execution”, assuring investors of proactive support throughout the project lifecycle. The outreach also featured high-level engagements with the UAE government, sovereign and institutional stakeholders, including International Holding Company, Adani Group, IBPG and Borouge.

CM Connects with Odia Diaspora in Dubai

Moreover, Chief Minister Majhi received a grand and warm welcome from the Odia diaspora in Dubai, with more than 800 members of the Odia community participating in the special gathering.

Focus on Project Execution

The state government will now focus on converting investment proposals into projects, with emphasis on faster execution, employment generation and stronger global linkages.

The event showcased Odisha’s rich cultural heritage through vibrant Odissi and traditional folk dance performances, while traditional Odia cuisine added a distinct flavour of home to the celebration. Members of the Odia community interacted directly with the Chief Minister and shared their experiences, aspirations and views. They expressed their happiness and pride over the Chief Minister’s visit and his interaction with the community. The Chief Minister appreciated the strong cultural connect of Odias living in the UAE and lauded their efforts to preserve and promote Odia language, culture and traditions abroad. The gathering reflected the strong emotional bond between the Odia diaspora and their homeland, showcasing Odisha’s culture, traditions and spirit beyond its borders. (ANI)