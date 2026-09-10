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West Bengal DA Hike: Govt Employees to Get 38% DA From October Salary; Check Full Calculation
SALARY + DA: Great news for state government employees just before Puja! You'll get an increased DA of 38% along with your October salary. Find out how much your salary will increase and when the money will hit your account.
Good news before the festivities
State government employees will get a hefty amount before the Durga Puja holidays start. They will receive their advance salary along with the increased DA, meaning a big lump sum just in time for the festivities.
When will the money be credited?
The Puja holidays start on October 15. So, employees can expect this DA arrear and salary to be credited to their bank accounts by October 13 or 14.
How much is the DA increasing to?
From October 1, 2026, the dearness allowance for state government employees will increase to 38%. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced this earlier, and employees might get the money this month itself.
Who is eligible for this benefit?
Teachers and staff of government-aided schools and colleges, along with employees of panchayats, municipalities, corporations, and other government bodies will also get this increased allowance. Basically, all grant-in-aid government employees are covered.
Pensioners also benefit
State government pensioners and family pensioners will also receive Dearness Relief (DR) at the new rate of 38% from October 1. They too will get a significant amount before Puja.
How much will the salary increase on a ₹30,000 basic?
If your basic pay is ₹30,000, you were earlier getting ₹5,400 as DA. With the new rate, this will become ₹11,400. That's an extra ₹6,000 in your pocket every month.
Calculation for basic pay from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000
For a basic pay of ₹40,000, you'll get an extra ₹8,000. On a ₹50,000 basic, the DA will be ₹19,000, and on a ₹60,000 basic, the DA will be ₹22,800.
Calculation is only on basic pay
Remember, this extra 20% DA will be calculated only on your revised basic pay. It will not be added to any other allowance you receive.
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