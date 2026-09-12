Tripura's tea industry marked a major milestone as the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDCL) dispatched its first large-scale consignment for export. This move signals the state's entry into the international tea trade market.

Tripura Tea Enters International Market

In a significant milestone for Tripura’s tea industry, the Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited (TTDCL) on Friday dispatched its first major consignment of Tripura tea for an overseas market, marking the state’s entry into a new phase of international tea trade.

The consignment was prepared after completing the required processing at the TTDCL Central Processing Centre and is being routed through Kolkata for onward export to a foreign destination.

A Landmark Achievement

TTDCL Chairman Samir Ranjan Ghosh described the development as a landmark achievement for Tripura’s tea sector and credited the state government’s focus on promoting the industry for creating the momentum behind the initiative.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Ghosh said, “For the first time, Tripura Tea Development Corporation has taken an initiative to export Tripura tea to a foreign country. Today, the first consignment has been dispatched after completing the necessary processing at the TTDC Central Processing Centre.”

He said the scale of the consignment made the occasion particularly significant, as Tripura tea would now reach international markets through Kolkata. Ghosh said the corporation had undertaken the necessary quality checks and complied with the required parameters before preparing the tea for export. “This is a matter of great pride and happiness that after many years, Tripura tea from TTDC is being exported in such a large quantity,” he said.

Future Vision for Tripura Tea

The chairman also highlighted the role of Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Tripura Industries and Commerce Department, in the state’s efforts to strengthen and promote the tea sector. The initiative is part of the broader push to develop Tripura as an important centre for tea production and marketing.

The flag-off programme was attended by TTDCL Managing Director Engineer Rakesh Kumar Das, Tea Board of India Regional Office Assistant Director Viman Saha, social worker Sishir Kumar Das and Industries Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, among others.

Ghosh said TTDCL would now focus on improving the quality and distinctive identity of Tripura tea and expanding its reach beyond domestic markets. “In the coming days, we aim to establish Tripura as an important tea centre and further promote our state’s tea industry,” he said.

He added that TTDCL would continue efforts to produce high-quality tea, strengthen the unique identity of Tripura tea and secure greater recognition for the state’s produce in markets across India as well as internationally.

The first export consignment is being seen as an important step in opening new avenues for Tripura’s tea industry, with the corporation now looking to build on the initiative and expand its presence in international markets. (ANI)