Students at Jamia Millia Islamia's J&K Girls' Hostel are protesting alleged administrative malpractice and unfulfilled promises regarding the hostel mess. They demand a new food vendor, female staff, and the resignation of the Provost and Warden.

Students of the Jammu and Kashmir Girls' Hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest alleging administrative malpractice in the hostel mess and claiming that demands accepted by the administration during their previous protest had not been implemented.

Protest Resumes Over Unfulfilled Demands

The protesting students have demanded cancellation of the current vendor's contract, deployment of female staff in the hostel mess, resignation of the Provost and Warden, and an assurance that protesting students would not face administrative targeting. According to the students, the protest resumed on September 11 after the administration allegedly backed out of demands it had accepted in writing during the previous protest.

The students alleged that breakfast was not provided on Friday morning and lunch was served late, after 3 pm. They further claimed that male staff were present in the mess while lunch was being served and that students were asked to provide their names and mobile numbers to receive food. The students opposed the move, alleging that such information could later be used for surveillance and targeting of students involved in the protest.

Allegations Against Food Contractor

The students also alleged that the current food contractor had not actually been changed and that the same person was providing food under a different name. They claimed that the person had been associated with the hostel's food contract since 2023 and that students had protested against his continuation earlier as well.

Student Body Alleges Intimidation

AISA's Jamia Unit Secretary Saurabh, while speaking about the protest, alleged that students had faced threats and intimidation over complaints regarding food quality. "The girls gathered here at the Centenary Gate are residents of the J&K Hostel. The protest began yesterday. The food quality was extremely poor; despite repeated complaints, the students faced constant threats, specifically from Provost Nikhat and the Warden," he said.

Saurabh alleged that parents of students who contacted the Provost were also threatened with eviction from the hostel. He said the students staged a sit-in at the Centenary Gate at around 9:30 pm, which continued for about four to five hours, after which they presented four demands.

He further said the first demand concerned the contractor, the second sought replacement of male mess staff with female staff, the third sought the resignation of Provost Nikhat, and the fourth demanded that no disciplinary action be taken against protesting students. According to Saurabh, a team comprising the Dean of Students' Welfare, the Provost and the Deputy Proctor met the students and signed an agreement covering all four demands.

Administration's Failure to Comply

He alleged that the students subsequently found that breakfast had not been served and lunch was also delayed. He further alleged that instead of changing the contractor, the same contractor was brought in under a different name. Saurabh also alleged that three male staff members were replaced by other male staff members instead of female staff being deployed in the mess. During the protest, the students also alleged that the Protocol team switched off the lights at the Centenary Gate in an attempt to intimidate them.

The students have reiterated their four demands and called for implementation of the assurances given by the administration. These demands include cancellation of the contract of the current vendor, assurance of female staff only in J&K Girls' Hostel Mess. Resignation of the Provost and Warden and assurance of no witch-hunting or administrative targeting will take place against the students.