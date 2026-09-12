A meeting of the My Bharat District Advisory Committee was held in Varanasi to connect youth with nation-building for Viksit Bharat 2047. The meet highlighted the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027 and an upcoming youth quiz.

My Bharat District Advisory Committee meeting of My Young India (MY Bharat) was held on Friday in the Vimarsh Auditorium of Sunbeam School in Varanasi. The meeting was chaired by Additional District Magistrate (Protocol), Varanasi District, Vinay Kumar Singh. Special emphasis was placed on connecting youth with nation-building, encouraging their talent, creativity, leadership skills, and innovation, and aligning them with the resolve for a Viksit Bharat 2047.

Focus on Viksit Bharat Young Leaders 2027

In the meeting, Deputy Director, My Bharat Varanasi, Vikas Singh, gave a detailed presentation on Viksit Bharat Young Leaders 2027 through a presentation. The presentation provided information about the various stages of the Vikas Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the Vikas Bharat Quiz, the upcoming selection process, and the various tracks available for youth.

Portal Registration and Youth Outreach

Program Coordinator of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Rahul, provided practical information to the institution representatives through a PowerPoint presentation regarding the registration process on the My Bharat portal, the process of generating referral codes, and the process of connecting youth to My Bharat.

Vikas Bharat Quiz 2027 Details

The meeting specifically discussed youth participation in the Vikas Bharat Quiz 2027. Youth aged 15 to 29 can participate in this quiz. The quiz is scheduled from August 17, 2026, to September 30, 2026. The quiz will consist of 20 questions, and participants will be given 10 minutes to complete it.

Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Vinay Kumar Singh, who chaired the meeting, urged the heads of institutions and representatives to disseminate information about VBYLD 2027 to eligible students and youth from their respective institutions and encourage as many students as possible to participate in the Viksit Bharat Quiz, so that more and more youth from Varanasi district can join this national initiative.

Key Tracks of VBYLD 2027

Information was also shared at the meeting regarding the key tracks of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027 – Viksit Bharat Challenge, Cultural Track, Design for Bharat, Hack for Social Cause, Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge, and Youth Parliament. The institutions present at the meeting were urged to disseminate information about the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027 to as many eligible youths as possible and to encourage interested students and youth to participate in this national initiative.

Expressing gratitude for the cooperation of all the officers, heads of institutions and representatives present, the Deputy Director of Mera Yuva Bharat, Varanasi, appealed to the youth of the district to participate more and more in VBYLD 2027 and play their active role in building a developed India 2047. (ANI)