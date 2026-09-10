A stranded biker in Bengal, Rahul Lama, ran out of fuel and was helped by a 13-year-old boy named Abul Bashar. After fetching petrol, the boy refused any payment, suggesting the money be donated to the needy instead. This heartwarming act of kindness, captured in a video, has since gone viral.

A stranded biker in Bengal asked a young boy for help after running out of fuel on a deserted road. In addition to walking all the way to a gas station for him, the child later declined payment for his assistance. And you know what? This is not the end of the narrative.

Bengali video producer Rahul Lama recounted the touching story of how his bike ran out of petrol and left him stranded on a secluded country road. Rahul saw a young boy riding by and stopped him to ask for directions to the closest gas station after dragging his bike for a significant distance and waited for assistance. “My bike has run out of fuel and I have been waiting for help for a long time. Can you tell me where the petrol pump is?” Rahul asked.

Abul Bashar, a 13-year-old boy, informed him that the gas station was quite a distance away. He said that it would take him around 20 to 25 minutes to get to the pump and back when Rahul asked if he could bring him some fuel.

Tired after dragging his bike along the road, Rahul pleaded with him once again. He then handed Abul boy a Rs 500 note and asked him to bring Rs 100 worth of petrol, assuring him that he would wait there.

The youngster came back about half an hour later with a bottle of fuel. Rahul praised him for travelling and refilled the tank on his bike. Then Abul gave him change of precisely Rs 400. Rahul offered the youngster the money after being moved by his candour. However, Abul graciously declined. The sixth-grader refused to take it even after Rahul requested him to retain it as a present.

Rahul even suggested that Abul could use the money to buy chocolates, but the boy remained firm. He got back on his bicycle and tried to leave. Then Rahul made the decision to make it a game. He set a one-minute timer and promised Abul fifty rupees for each new follower he acquired. Rahul received 10 new followers at the end of the minute, increasing the reward to Rs 500.

Abul, however, had a different notion. He requested Rahul to either purchase a dinner for someone in need or donate the money to the underprivileged rather than retaining it. Rahul was clearly taken aback by the response. Abul only replied that his parents had taught him how to be so compassionate when he questioned the small child.

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Rahul Lama, who has more than 41,000 followers, shared the video online, where it has crossed 368,000 views and received numerous reactions.