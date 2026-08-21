Two foreign tourists have sparked a social media conversation after declaring that the Delhi Metro is cleaner and safer than the London Underground.

Two foreign tourists have sparked a social media conversation after declaring that the Delhi Metro is cleaner and safer than the London Underground. Experiencing the capital’s extensive transit network for the first time, the women were particularly impressed by its cleanliness, air conditioning, security measures, connectivity and women-only coaches.

The viral video, titled “Pov: Delhi Metro is cleaner and safer than London Underground,” was shared by Instagram handle @nomadiclovers, which documented several aspects of their journey that stood out.

"Every single station has a bag scan and metal detector at entry, with a separate security queue just for women. The air conditioning is on the second you step into the station, not just the train, which honestly ruined us for every hot, stuffy underground platform we'll ever stand on again," the tourists captioned the clip.

The women also highlighted the affordability of the network, saying they paid just £0.30 each for their tickets. They were additionally able to find seats in the women-only coach, which they said made their journey considerably more comfortable and reassuring during rush hour.

"The part that impressed us most: the first coach of every train is reserved for women only, clearly marked with pink signage on the platform. It's actually enforced too, men caught riding in it get fined on the spot. As two women travelling together, having that option genuinely changed how relaxed we felt during rush hour," they wrote.

The tourists argued that similar measures could benefit public transport systems in other countries, particularly across Europe, where women frequently report feeling unsafe while travelling.

"Maybe it sounds extreme to some, but with how often women get harassed on metros across European cities, we don't think it is. If anything, we wish more cities took women's safety on public transport this seriously."

Their assessment resonated with several social media users, who welcomed the praise for Delhi Metro while also encouraging the tourists to explore more of India beyond the country's most popular destinations.