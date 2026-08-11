A group of women have sparked backlash online after they were allegedly caught crawling under the automated entry gates at a Delhi Metro station to evade paying the required fare.

A group of women have sparked backlash online after they were allegedly caught crawling under the automated entry gates at a Delhi Metro station to evade paying the required fare. Children accompanying them were also seen imitating the same act. A video circulating on X shows the women, dressed in sarees, ducking beneath the flapgates one after another. Rather than appearing apprehensive about being caught, they seemed visibly amused as they casually bypassed the ticketing system.

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The incident took an even more troubling turn when the children accompanying the women followed suit, crawling under the gates just as the adults had done.

The footage has since gone viral, with many users criticising the women for not only flouting public transport rules but also setting a poor example for the children watching and copying their behaviour.

While the alleged attempt to avoid the metro fare itself raised eyebrows, it was the apparent lack of concern and casual manner in which the rules were breached that provoked stronger reactions.

Several users also questioned the role of security personnel at the station. They argued that the presence of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for security at Delhi Metro stations, should have deterred such behaviour and that the women should have been stopped before they could pass through the gates.

The incident has once again reignited the debate over civic sense and responsible behaviour in crowded public spaces.