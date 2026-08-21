Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a sit-in protest at the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi. They demanded the registration of an FIR against the alleged use of pellet guns on a protester named Sahil Lochav on July 20.

Congress Demands FIR for Pellet Gun Victim

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the party demands an FIR against the alleged use of pellet guns on a protester at Connaught Place on July 20, as party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest at the Parliament Street Police Station.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress leaders accompanied the alleged victim of pellet gun use on July 20, Sahil Lochav and said that they would continue the sit-in protest till an FIR is registered. The Congress MP told reporters, "Our demand is simple - register an FIR and give us the FIR number. Sahil has made a genuine demand that an FIR should be registered. LoP Rahul Gandhi is giving voice to this demand. Sahil has demanded an FIR on the illegal action of using a pellet gun by the police. Rahul ji is clear that until a new FIR is registered, we will not leave from here (Parliament Street PS). What we are doing is as per the Constitution."

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, Kumari Selja and Devendra Yadav were among Congress leaders and cadres who had gathered outside the Parliament Street Police Station to join in the sit-in protest.

Victim's Previous Attempts to File Complaint

Lochav had earlier approached Delhi Police along with his lawyers on August 14 and submitted a written complaint, but was allegedly not provided an I/O number or acknowledgement.

The complaint was again pursued on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number or acknowledgement was provided.

Rahul Gandhi accompanied Lochav to the Delhi Police DCP office today to press for registration of the case. They alleged that the DCP had again not provided details of the case officer or I/O number.

Rahul Gandhi met senior Delhi Police officials at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Parliament Street Police Station to seek registration of a complaint. According to the complainant, the alleged incident constitutes a cognisable offence and warrants registration of an FIR. Rahul Gandhi has sought action on the complaint and pressed for justice for the victim, sources said. (ANI)