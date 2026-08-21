YSRCP's Gadikota Srikanth Reddy alleged that ED searches in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case are a diversionary tactic by the AP coalition government to distract from issues like DSC recruitment irregularities and a hit-and-run case.

YSRCP State General Secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case were aimed at diverting public attention from serious issues facing the Andhra Pradesh coalition government.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office, Srikanth Reddy said several issues were currently generating public debate in the state, including alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment, ganja being found in a vehicle carrying police personnel, the alleged obstruction of Sugali Preethi's mother during her wheelchair protest, and a hit-and-run case involving the son of ruling-party MP Lingamaneni Ramesh, in which a young woman was killed.

YSRCP Challenges Govt to CBI Probe

He alleged that the ED had entered the Vivekananda Reddy murder case for the first time and conducted searches at the residence of YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy, while accusing "Yellow Media" of projecting the raids as a major breakthrough. Srikanth Reddy challenged the state government to order a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment, particularly those related to the sports quota. He said YSRCP was also ready to face a CBI inquiry into the Group-1 irregularities being alleged against the previous government.

'Stop False Narratives and Diversion Politics'

On the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, he said Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister when the murder took place and that the case was initially investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), followed by a CBI probe. With the case now before the courts, the YSRCP leader questioned why the trial was allegedly being obstructed and why the truth was not being allowed to emerge.

He also questioned the role of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who appears in several cases connected with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and is also representing an accused in the Viveka murder case. Srikanth Reddy sought transparency over the public money allegedly being spent on legal fees. "Vivekananda Reddy was our leader and the brother of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Stop false narratives and diversion politics. Let the investigation and trial proceed, and let the truth come before the people," he said. (ANI)