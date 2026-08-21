A 28-year-old man, Anil Shinde, was arrested in Powai for sexually assaulting a woman in her home. He allegedly entered disguised as a transgender person under the pretext of performing a ritual, also stealing Rs 2,000 before being tracked by police via CCTV.

A 28-year-old man was arrested after allegedly entering a woman’s home in Powai while posing as a transgender person and sexually assaulting her, police said. Under the guise of carrying out a ceremony, the accused, Anil Shinde, reportedly broke into the woman's home while wearing women's clothing. According to media sources, Shinde entered the home, told the lady he would carry out a ceremony, and then reportedly sexually abused her.

According to the police, a complaint was filed when the woman told her husband and went to the Powai police station.

Various accounts of the incident have surfaced in the interim. Some news sources state that the accused claimed to be able to fend off the evil eye when he entered the residence. The lady told authorities that she let Shinde inside because she thought he might help heal her husband, who is receiving treatment at a hospital, according to news sources that cited the complaint.

However, some news reports stated that Shinde offered to perform a ritual to bless the woman with a child. According to press sources, the woman, who has been married for around five years, resides with an older relative and her husband, who was away at the time of the occurrence.

Shinde utilised the couple's lack of children as an excuse to enter the house and carry out a ceremony that would provide them a child. After sexually abusing the victim, Shinde left the residence with Rs 2,000.

According to media reports, the police tracked the accused's autorickshaw after he left the premises by looking through local CCTV video. Hours after the complaint was filed, police followed the trail to Kalwa in Thane, where Shinde was taken into custody. After that, he was brought before a judge and placed under police custody.