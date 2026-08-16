A CISF jawan was allegedly caught taking a woman's photo without her consent in Delhi Metro. He initially denied it but was confronted by passengers.

A CISF jawan was allegedly caught taking a woman's photo without her consent while she was travelling in Delhi Metro. The woman confronted him, but he initially denied it. Passengers then gathered and checked his mobile phone, finding the photo.

Passengers checked his phone and found the photo, leading to confrontation

A heated confrontation followed inside the metro coach. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The viral video has sparked widespread discussion over privacy, consent, and the conduct of security personnel in public transport. Many have called for a thorough investigation while stressing that the action of one individual should not be generalised against the entire force.

The incident has once again raised questions about passenger safety and accountability in crowded metro systems.

Authorities have not issued a statement on the matter.

The CISF jawan has not been identified. No arrest has been reported.