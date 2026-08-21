On World Photography Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay made a unique gesture at the Secretariat. He surprised press photographers by taking up a camera himself to photograph and record them. This role reversal turned the spotlight onto the photographers, who are typically behind the lens documenting events.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay surprised press photographers with a memorable gesture on World Photography Day, stepping behind the camera himself and turning the spotlight on those who usually work behind the lens.

During a special interaction at the Secretariat on August 19, Vijay picked up a professional camera and began photographing and recording videos of the press photographers gathered there. The unusual moment gave the photographers a chance to experience the other side of their profession as they became the subjects instead of documenting the event themselves.

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The interaction took place to mark World Photography Day, observed annually on August 19. The occasion celebrates the art, craft and history of photography while recognising the important role photographers play in preserving people, events and moments through their work.

Vijay's gesture added a personal touch to the occasion. As photographers entered the Secretariat, he greeted and interacted with them before taking the camera and clicking pictures. He also recorded videos, creating a light-hearted role reversal for members of the press who are more accustomed to capturing public figures and major events.

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The moment stood out because it briefly shifted the focus away from the Chief Minister and onto the photographers themselves. By stepping behind the lens, Vijay acknowledged the people responsible for visually documenting political events, public life and countless moments that become part of the public record.

The visuals from the interaction drew attention online, with the Chief Minister's unexpected turn as a photographer adding to the significance of World Photography Day celebrations. Rather than being photographed throughout the interaction, Vijay ensured that the press photographers also became part of the occasion they had gathered to cover.

The gesture was particularly symbolic given the nature of photography itself. Photographers often remain unseen while preserving moments that others remember, making Vijay's decision to photograph them a fitting tribute to their contribution.

The special interaction at the Secretariat ultimately transformed a routine media moment into an unusual celebration of the profession. For a brief period, the cameras were pointed not at the politician in front of them, but at the photographers behind them.

Vijay's World Photography Day gesture served as a simple recognition of the people whose work helps capture history, tell visual stories and ensure that significant moments are preserved frame by frame.

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