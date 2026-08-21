HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slammed BJP MLAs for allegedly disrespecting the National Anthem in the Assembly. He claimed the controversy over Vande Mataram was a ploy to divert attention from corruption and paper leak issues in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs of disrespecting the National Anthem in the state Assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session on Friday, alleging that the Opposition created a controversy over the singing of Vande Mataram to divert attention from issues concerning paper leaks, alleged financial irregularities and corruption.

The Chief Minister's remarks came after a disruption in the House on the first day of the monsoon session over the singing of Vande Mataram. The controversy erupted after questions were raised over the sequence and conduct of the National Anthem and National Song proceedings, leading to a row between the ruling Congress and BJP members.

CM Expresses 'Deep Regret' Over BJP's Conduct

Sukhu expressed "deep regret" over the BJP's conduct, alleging that the party's legislators had insulted the National Anthem. "It is a matter of great regret that the Bharatiya Janata Party today insulted the National Anthem in the House. We could not have expected the BJP to disrespect the National Anthem," Sukhu said.

He said Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania had attempted to explain the matter to the Opposition members, but they allegedly did not accept his explanation. "Despite this, the Speaker proceeded with the National Anthem," the Chief Minister said, adding that Vande Mataram was also a national song and held an important place in the country's traditions.

Sukhu said neither the BJP nor its Himachal Pradesh unit had the right to disrespect the National Anthem and asserted that people would "never forgive" such conduct. "I believe that disrespecting the National Anthem in this manner is an offence, and the people will punish them for this," he said.

Parliamentary Tradition Explained

Explaining the sequence of events, Sukhu said that according to parliamentary tradition, the National Anthem is sung first and the National Song follows. He said the State Assembly was also scheduled to sing Vande Mataram after the National Anthem. "The National Song is our song, and we sing it. Even at our party functions, we sing the National Song. The Speaker can also confirm this," Sukhu said.

'Ploy to Divert Attention from Corruption'

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was attempting to use the controversy to divert public attention from other issues confronting the state BJP. "They wanted to divert attention from the paper leak cases, the chanda chori (alleged irregularities relating to donations) cases and corruption issues concerning the BJP in the state," he alleged.

Sukhu described the episode as an "unhealthy precedent" and appealed for restraint in matters concerning national symbols. "It is not a good tradition. I say with great sadness that may God give wisdom to the Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP," he said.

The controversy over Vande Mataram overshadowed proceedings on the opening day of the monsoon session, with the issue triggering a sharp exchange between the treasury benches and the Opposition. The Chief Minister's allegations, however, are likely to further intensify the political confrontation between the Congress government and the BJP during the session, with several contentious issues expected to come up for discussion in the Assembly. (ANI)