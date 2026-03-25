Kerala Elections 2026: 5 X-Factors That Will Decide Who Wins! | India | Politics

Kerala Elections 2026: 5 X-Factors That Will Decide Who Wins! | India | PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026 are set for April 9, will Pinarayi Vijayan make history with a third term, will UDF bounce back, or will BJP finally break through? In this fast-paced 3-minute breakdown, we reveal the 5 explosive X-Factors deciding the fate of God's Own Country: LDF hat-trick gamble, Sabarimala controversy, BJP's rising tsunami, economic distress, and the 10 killer swing seats + youth vote power.0:00 — CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Kerala Poll Dates0:57 — Key X-Factors That Could Shape Kerala Elections3:20 — Who Is Likely to Win the Kerala Elections?

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