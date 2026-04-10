Father & Daughter Chased and Beaten by Unleashed Dogs' Owners
A father riding with his young daughter on a scooty gets chased by 2 unleashed pet dogs + 2 strays. He stops to shoo them away in self-defense, but the pet owners rush in and brutally beat him up. This viral video exposes the dangerous reality of irresponsible dog owners in India. Strict laws needed NOW!
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