A Delhi Police officer is being hailed as a hero after a dramatic rescue on the Mahipalpur flyover prevented a young man from allegedly taking his own life.

A Delhi Police officer is being hailed as a hero after a dramatic rescue on the Mahipalpur flyover prevented a young man from allegedly taking his own life. The footage, shared by Delhi Police on its official X account, captured the tense moments leading up to the rescue carried out by Sub-Inspector Anil Sharma. The young man was seen standing dangerously close to the edge of the flyover, prompting immediate concern from bystanders and authorities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Instead of rushing towards him, SI Sharma calmly engaged the distressed man in conversation, attempting to ease his anxiety and build trust.

The video showed Sharma offering the man water and speaking to him patiently. According to Delhi Police, the officer even handed over his mobile phone to distract the young man and gain his confidence.

Then, in a swift and decisive move, he grabbed the man securely and pulled him away from the edge, preventing a tragedy. Moments later, others nearby rushed in to assist as the young man was brought to safety.

Scroll to load tweet…

Praising the officer's actions, Delhi Police highlighted the combination of empathy, courage and presence of mind that made the rescue possible.

"Upon reaching the scene, SI Anil Sharma calmed the young man through conversation, gave him water to drink, and distracted him by handing over his mobile phone. Seizing the right moment, he swiftly grabbed the young man securely and pulled him away from the flyover. His sensitivity and quick action saved a precious life," police said.

The rescue has sparked an outpouring of appreciation on social media, with users applauding Sharma for demonstrating both bravery and compassion in the line of duty.