A routine drive in Noida's Sector 17 turned violent and chaotic when a man who managed to stop his car just in time to avoid hitting a child, was allegedly assaulted by the child's parents and relatives following the near-miss.

A routine drive in Noida's Sector 17 turned violent and chaotic when a man who managed to stop his car just in time to avoid hitting a child, was allegedly assaulted by the child's parents and relatives following the near-miss. The incident unfolded on Monday outside JJ Colony in Sector 17 when a young child suddenly darted onto the road and came directly in front of a moving vehicle. According to police, the driver reacted swiftly, applying emergency brakes and bringing the car to an immediate halt. The quick action prevented what could have been a serious accident, and the child escaped unharmed.

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However, moments after the incident, family members of the child, who were nearby, allegedly accused the driver of putting the youngster's life at risk and confronted him. The argument rapidly escalated with the group allegedly assaulting the man and vandalising his vehicle.

During the attack, the car's window was smashed, and the driver suffered minor injuries. The chaos drew a crowd and briefly disrupted traffic along the busy DND stretch.

A team from the Sector 20 police station rushed to the scene, dispersed the gathering crowd and brought the situation under control. The injured driver was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (mischief), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are currently underway to identify and arrest those involved in the assault.

Meanwhile, a 37-second video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the damaged vehicle parked by the roadside as a crowd surrounds it.