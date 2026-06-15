A 22-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after becoming deeply distressed over the death of fish in his home aquarium in Uttar Pradesh's Cantonment area, police said.

A 22-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after becoming deeply distressed over the death of fish in his home aquarium in Uttar Pradesh's Cantonment area, police said. According to reports, the family did not have an inverter, and a prolonged power outage on Friday morning caused the aquarium's air pump to stop functioning. The fish reportedly died due to a lack of oxygen.

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Police said the loss left the young man devastated. Deeply affected by the deaths of the fish he had lovingly cared for, he allegedly locked himself inside a room while struggling with severe emotional distress.

The following morning, family members found him hanging inside his room.

Cantt police station in-charge Arvind Rai said the deceased's father informed authorities that the young man shared an unusually strong bond with the fish and looked after them with great dedication.

Rai added that, prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.