A viral video shows a woman questioning cabin crew over why her aircraft could not land while other planes appeared to be arriving. She repeatedly asks the crew to find out the reason, prompting criticism and jokes online. Commenters discussed weather, aircraft limitations and pilot decisions, while actress Diana Penty also reacted.

A video of a woman arguing with cabin crew over delayed landing has gone viral on social media. Her repeated demands to know why the aircraft could not land while other planes appeared to be landing nearby drew strong reactions from social media users. In the video, the woman can be heard asking a crew member why the aircraft was still waiting to land.

“How come all other aircraft are able to land and not this one?” she asks. She then claims that around 15 to 20 aircraft had landed in the previous half hour and repeatedly asks the crew member to find out why her flight could not do the same.

“I want to know. Go ask, let me know. I want to know the reason,” she says in the viral video.

The footage was recorded by another passenger and shared on Instagram. The caption mocked the woman for appearing to challenge the decision to keep the aircraft waiting, referring to the situation as a case of someone trying to “challenge aviation, physics and common sense”.

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Passengers defend the crew

The video quickly prompted a debate about whether passengers should question flight crew decisions, particularly when weather conditions are involved.

One commenter claimed that different aircraft can have different operating limitations in severe weather. The person said an Airbus A320 may face restrictions in conditions where larger aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330 or Airbus A380 may still be permitted to land.

The commenter also pointed out that several factors, including aircraft load, fuel and operating conditions, can affect a landing decision.

Other users stressed that passengers cannot judge an aircraft's landing conditions simply by watching other planes arrive.

“The cockpit isn’t a democracy,” one person wrote, arguing that pilots have to follow standard operating procedures, professional judgement and safety requirements rather than passenger demands.

Another comment said that the fact that other aircraft were landing did not necessarily mean the woman's aircraft could safely do so at that moment.

Several users also mocked her demand to 'go ask' the pilot, with one joking that she should land the plane herself if she knew better.

Actress Diana Penty reacts

The video also caught the attention of actress Diana Penty, who joined the discussion in the comments.

'Good thing she’s not a pilot,' Penty wrote, adding that pilots cannot simply decide to land without the required clearances and that shouting at the crew would not solve the situation.

Other reactions ranged from criticism of the passenger's behaviour to jokes about her apparent confidence in questioning the crew.

One commenter said the woman seemed to believe aircraft were landing 'in a queue', while another joked that she had earned a 'PhD in aviation landing from ChatGPT'.

The video has therefore triggered a wider conversation about passenger behaviour, aviation safety and the difference between what travellers can see from inside a cabin and the operational decisions being made by pilots and air traffic controllers.

The video does not establish the exact reason why the particular aircraft was unable to land at that moment. Weather, runway conditions, aircraft limitations, air traffic control instructions and several other operational factors can influence whether a flight is cleared to land.