CPI(M) leader MA Baby welcomed the BRICS declaration's stance against unilateralism and its support for a two-state solution for Palestine. However, he questioned the Modi government's commitment to ensuring the declaration's implementation.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Sunday welcomed the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS Summit, particularly its stand against unilateralism and its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, while questioning whether the Narendra Modi government would use its diplomatic influence to ensure its implementation.

“So, the joint statement issued by countries participating in the BRICS summit, it is something welcome. The statement comes out against unilateralism even though the United States of America is not mentioned. It is very clear the stand against unilateralism is aimed at USA and President Trump,” Baby said.

He said the BRICS position on Palestine was also significant, noting that the declaration backed a two-state solution and referred to East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, along with the 1967 borders.

“Similarly on Palestine, the demand that with East Jerusalem as the capital and 1967 common understanding with regard to the borders Palestinian state should come into operation. A two-state solution is what is being suggested with Palestine. We CPI(M) extend our support to this position,” Baby said.

However, he questioned the Indian government’s commitment to the position outlined in the declaration.

“But the question is whether Narendra Modi government would stick to this and use its good offices to get it implemented,” the CPI(M) general secretary said.

CPI(M) on Kerala Poll Setback, Slum 'Cover-Up'

CPI(M) MP John Britas, meanwhile, said the party was undertaking a detailed assessment of the electoral setback it suffered in Kerala as part of efforts to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the organisation.

“We are going to the full gamut of issues which caused this setback for us and this is to rejuvenate the party and also reinvigorate the actions,” Britas said.

He said the party’s state committee discussions would be followed by district committee meetings to examine political, ideological and other issues affecting the CPI(M) in Kerala.

Britas also criticised the alleged covering of slum areas in Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit, saying the government should focus on addressing poverty rather than concealing it.

“Instead of covering, if the government had taken few steps to eradicate this extreme poverty and ensure that proper housing is given to the slum dwellers, we could have escaped from this shame and sham,” he said.

New Delhi Declaration 2026

BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

The declaration expressed concern over escalating tensions in West Asia, called for maximum restraint and backed dialogue and diplomacy.

On Gaza, BRICS called for maintaining a ceasefire, ensuring unhindered humanitarian access and advancing a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The grouping also condemned terrorism in all its forms and reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism financing, safe havens and the cross-border movement of terrorists. (ANI)