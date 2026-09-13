BRS women MLAs alleged police assault during a protest in Telangana, complaining to the NCW. Congress leader Venkat Balmoor hit back, accusing them of tarnishing the party's reputation and claiming KTR was the mastermind behind the incident.

Reacting to the BRS women MLAs' remarks, Telangana Congress leader Venkat Balmoor on Sunday accused them of tarnishing the party’s reputation and said the "complaint should be directed at KTR first."

This comes after BRS alleged that police dragged party MLA and former minister Sabeeta Indrareddy by her hair during a protest outside the Telangana Assembly.

BRS leaders were protesting against the Congress-led state government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its election promises even after completing 1,000 days in power.

"It was the Congress party that gave them the opportunity to become MLAs and appointed them as ministers at that time. Yet, today, they are attempting to tarnish the very same party's reputation...if they genuinely wish to lodge a complaint, we are ready to present the relevant videos and photos. The complaint should be directed at KTR first, as the videos clearly reveal him to be the mastermind behind this entire conspiracy; despite this being evident, their behaviour remains inappropriate. In reality, regarding any alleged misconduct against them, our Speaker and Chief Minister have already provided assurances in the Assembly that if any officers behave in such a manner, an inquiry will be conducted and strict action taken. Despite these assurances, they continue to act with political motives," Balmoor said.

BRS Lodges Complaint with NCW, NHRC

Earlier, delegations of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmakers, including party MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, met with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the national capital to file formal complaints regarding the alleged high-handedness and assault by Telangana Police outside the State Legislative Assembly premises.

Leading the delegation alongside colleagues Kova Lakshmi and Sunita Laxma Reddy, former Telangana minister and BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy detailed the sequence of events that unfolded on the opening day of the Assembly session, alleging systemic humiliation and physical violence directed at opposition representatives.

Reddy alleged that police used physical force against women MLAs, including pulling their hair and sarees, and pushed and trampled male MLAs, and demanded that the Director General of Police explain who ordered the action. She also questioned why no cases had been filed against those making threats against BRS chief KCR.

During the Delhi visit, the delegation submitted documentation on the alleged police conduct to NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishori Rahatkar and sought an independent inquiry.

The Congress government completed 1,000 days in office on September 1, following which the BRS has launched a series of protests targeting the ruling party.