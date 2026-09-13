Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with several Union ministers and other CMs, travelled by bus to attend PM Modi's dinner for BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam to avoid inconvenience to the public, calling it a move for good governance.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami travelled by bus along with Union ministers and several other chief ministers to attend the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday and said the move was aimed at avoiding inconvenience to public for ensuring smooth movement for all guests.

'Inspiring example of good governance'

Dhami said proper utilization of resources and public convenience serve as an inspiring example of good governance.

“Travelled by bus to the venue along with the Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states to participate in the BRICS Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Keeping in mind the smooth movement of all guests attending the summit, as well as ensuring that the general public faces no inconvenience whatsoever, the use of buses was adopted,” Dhami said in a post on X on Sunday.

“This arrangement, prioritizing better management, proper utilization of resources, and public convenience, serves as an inspiring example of good governance,” he added. Dhami also shared visuals from the journey.

Leaders on BRICS' evolving global order

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was among leaders who attended the dinner hosted by PM Modi for BRICS leaders. "BRICS brings together major emerging economies with a shared commitment to stronger multilateralism, deeper cooperation and a more balanced, multipolar global order. Bharat stands at the heart of this evolving architecture, shaping ideas, building consensus and strengthening partnerships for the future," she said in a post on X.

The gala dinner came hours after BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with the document calling for reforms in global governance and stronger representation of developing countries. (ANI)