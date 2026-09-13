Congress leader Ripun Bora says the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election is 'very crucial' and will impact national politics and the 2029 polls. He added that party preparations are in full swing and a candidate will be announced soon.

Nagaon bypoll 'crucial' for national politics, 2029 polls

Congress leader Ripun Bora on Sunday said the party was preparing for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election with an eye on its impact on national politics and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Bora said the election was “very crucial” and would have a significant impact on national politics.

Speaking to ANI, Bora said, "... It is a very crucial election, and this election will have a great impact on national politics. Also, in view of the 2029 Lok Sabha election, so far, as far as our Congress party is concerned, our preparation is going on at full swing in all constituencies, assembly constituencies, and booth-level meetings. These candidates' names have already been forwarded.”

Bhupesh Baghel assesses ground situation

Bora said Bhupesh Baghel, who has been assigned as the in-charge of Assam, recently held a series of meetings with different organisations, party leaders, cells and wings of the Congress to assess the situation.

“The day before yesterday, Bhupesh Baghel, who has been assigned as in charge of Assam, came and had a series of meetings- a marathon meeting with different organisations, different party leaders and different cells and wings of our Congress Party to take stock of the situation and, at the same time, to get feedback, to get input about the possibility of winning for the Congress candidate and the most suitable candidate. I hope today he will be going back. I hope tomorrow our candidate's name will be declared,” he further said.

Bypoll schedule and alliance strategy

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi moved to the Assam Assembly. The by-election is scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.

A day earlier, Congress leaders, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Assam Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury, held a meeting with alliance partners in Guwahati to discuss the bypoll strategy. Baghel said that alliance partners have agreed to fight together on issues such as floods and illegal mining for the upcoming Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. (ANI)