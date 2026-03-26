Delhi Film Festival 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Red Carpet at Bharat Mandapam | Indian Cinema

Delhi Film Festival 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Red Carpet at Bharat Mandapam | Indian CinemaRekha Gupta inaugurated the International Film Festival Delhi 2026 with a grand red carpet event at Bharat Mandapam. The star-studded evening marked the beginning of a major cinematic celebration, bringing together filmmakers, celebrities, and global cinema under one roof in the capital.0:00 – IFF Delhi 2026 Kicks Off!0:30 – Stars Bring Glamour to Opening Night1:00 – Delhi Shines as Global Film Hub

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