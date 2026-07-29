A young man from Bihar, who says he's been in Russia for the last four months, has gone viral. In a video, he claims the police have wrongly filed a case against him for taking part in a NEET protest back home.

Kishanganj: A video of a young man is doing the rounds on social media, and it's a strange one. Mohammed Sadaqat, a resident of Bihar's Kishanganj, claims that the police have booked him for taking part in a protest over the NEET exam paper leak. The catch? He says he has been living in Russia for the last four months. The video, which he claims was shot in Russia, has gone viral. However, news agency PTI has reported that it has not independently verified the video's authenticity.

In the video, Sadaqat questions how the police could register a case against him. He says he was not present at the protest in Bahadurganj on July 25 and has been in Russia for four months. He has demanded a fair investigation into the matter and requested that his name be removed from the FIR.

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When PTI contacted Kishanganj SP Harimohan Shukla about the viral video, he neither confirmed nor denied the incident. Responding to the query, the SP said that anyone with grievances related to the protests can approach the police for a resolution.

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This development comes after the Bihar government announced this past Monday that it would withdraw all cases registered in connection with the NEET paper leak protests. The government also decided to release everyone who was arrested. This decision applies to all cases, complaints, and show-cause notices related to incidents that occurred before 6 am on July 26. During the protests, police had detained 694 people for attempting to enforce a statewide bandh against the paper leak. About half of them were minors.

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