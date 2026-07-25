Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has mocked PM Narendra Modi for asking ministers to get active on Instagram. The CJP is asking if this is the PM's master plan to tackle the ongoing paper leak crisis.

New Delhi:Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has taken a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This came right after the PM, during a cabinet meeting, asked his ministers to get active on Instagram. Dipke sarcastically questioned if this was the Prime Minister's solution to the massive paper leak problem plaguing the country. "All ministers should be active on Instagram, make Reels, and not just stick to Twitter. This is the solution our country's Prime Minister has found," Dipke said mockingly.

The PM's advice came after his own Instagram following shot up to 102 million, with a sudden jump of 1 million followers after he posted a video. He pointed this out in the cabinet meeting, saying that Instagram is more effective than the X platform for reaching the youth. He urged ministers and MPs to use Reels and live chats to build a direct connection with the new generation. Following this, the PM posted another video on Instagram today.

PM Modi: Gained 10 Lakh Followers Overnight, Tells Ministers to Use Instagram More!

The Prime Minister's New Video

"Thank you, friends. I got a chance to meet you last night. Thank you for how you reacted to the video and for the positive suggestions you sent. Your love for me will continue, and our bond will get stronger. Thank you, friends," the Prime Minister said in his video today.

His earlier video, posted on Thursday at 11:52 PM, addressed the NEET exam paper leak and promised stricter action. It has already been viewed over 308 million times. In it, he announced that a bill ensuring harsh punishment and speedy trials for the guilty would be introduced in Parliament next week. However, the video made no mention of whether Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would resign.

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"Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary issue. It causes great pain to lakhs of students and their parents. The government acted swiftly following the paper leak incidents. Because of this, many important steps have been taken in the last two and a half months. The culprits have been caught, and they are now in jail," the Prime Minister had said in his previous video.

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