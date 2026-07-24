Dia Mirza has slammed PM Narendra Modi’s statement on the NEET paper leak protests, saying it showed no empathy for students and grieving families. She highlighted the struggles of protestors, while the Prime Minister assured stricter measures, arrests of accused, and steps to prevent academic loss.

Amid intensifying nationwide protests over the NEET exam paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue late on Thursday, July 23, stating that the Union Cabinet would consider stricter steps to curb such incidents. Calling paper leaks a serious concern, he assured that stronger measures would be introduced soon. However, actor Dia Mirza expressed disappointment with his response, saying it lacked compassion.

Dia Questions Lack of Empathy in PM’s Statement

Taking to Instagram, Dia criticised the Prime Minister for not acknowledging the parents who lost their children or the students protesting for weeks. She also highlighted the absence of any mention of those who undertook hunger strikes, questioning the sensitivity of his statement and calling it devoid of empathy.

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‘Not One Word for the Victims,’ Says Dia Mirza

In her post, Dia said that despite taking 47 days to respond, the statement failed to address the emotional pain of affected families and students. She added that there was “not one word” recognising their suffering or offering comfort to those impacted by the crisis.

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Government Promises Action, Assures No Academic Loss

Meanwhile, in a late-night message shared on X, the Prime Minister reiterated that the issue was deeply concerning for lakhs of students and their families. He noted that several accused had been arrested in recent months and assured that efforts are being made to ensure students do not lose an academic year, with plans for a re-examination at the earliest.