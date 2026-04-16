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Airtel Launches Mega IPL Deal: Free JioHotstar Access, Extra Data, and OTT Content Included
Airtel introduces a new IPL 2026 offer with free JioHotstar subscription and extra data. Users can stream live matches, movies, and shows without extra cost through selected recharge plans.
Jio-Hotstar and Airtel team up
Highlights of this offer
Here are the main benefits Airtel users get with this offer. First, a free JioHotstar subscription, so you can watch all IPL 2026 matches live without any extra cost. Second, you get extra high-speed data to stream everything without buffering. And finally, you can also watch all the movies, web series, and other shows available on Hotstar, not just the IPL.
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How to get the offer?
Watch IPL 2026 without interruptions
Why is Airtel giving this offer?
In today's telecom market, content is king. People don't just recharge for calls anymore; they pick pricier plans for the OTT benefits. Jio has strong sports broadcasting rights, and to compete, Airtel is offering this service through a partnership. This ensures its customers get a complete entertainment package. With IPL 2026 fever gripping the country, Airtel's big announcement is a massive treat for its users. If you're an Airtel customer, check your recharge plan right away and get in on the cricket action with this free JioHotstar and extra data offer.
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