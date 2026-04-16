1 5 Image Credit : Google

Jio-Hotstar and Airtel team up

The Indian telecom market is super competitive. To keep its customers and attract new ones, Airtel always comes up with killer plans. Now, with the IPL 2026 season heating up, Airtel has announced a mega offer: a free JioHotstar subscription and extra data. After some recent business deals, 'JioHotstar' is now the go-to platform for major sports like the IPL. People usually think it's only for Jio users, but Airtel is now offering this service with some of its special recharge plans.