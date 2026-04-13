Video showing factory workers wearing head-mounted cameras has gone viral, sparking debate over whether the footage is being used to train artificial intelligence. Many believe the recordings could help machines learn complex tasks through imitation. While some see this as technological progress, others worry about job losses and worker consent.

A viral video of factory workers wearing small cameras on their heads has taken social media by storm. The clip shows workers inside large garment factories, carefully stitching clothes and handling fabric while the cameras apparently record their actions. The unusual setup has left many people confused. Users online have been asking why such devices are being used during normal factory work.

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What could the cameras be for?

As the video spread, many people began guessing the reason behind the cameras. A widely shared idea is that factories may be recording first-person, or 'egocentric', videos of workers.

This kind of footage could help train artificial intelligence systems. By watching how workers move their hands and handle fabric, machines and robots could learn these tasks through imitation. This method may also reduce the need for expensive motion-capture technology.

However, there is no official confirmation yet about the exact purpose of these recordings.

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Concerns about ,jobs, and automation

The viral videos have also triggered worries about jobs. Some people believe workers may be unknowingly helping to train systems that could replace them in the future.

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Many users expressed fear that automation could reduce the need for human labour in factories. Others took a more practical view, saying workers and companies may need to adapt together as technology changes.

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The debate reflects a larger global concern about how artificial intelligence could affect employment.

Questions over ethics and worker rights

Apart from job fears, the trend has raised serious ethical questions. Some users asked whether workers are fully aware of how the footage is being used.

There are also concerns about consent and fairness. Critics argue that workers may agree to such practices because they depend on their jobs and may not have much choice.

Some people have even called for government rules to ensure workers are protected and treated fairly.

Strong reactions flood social media

The videos have led to strong and emotional reactions online. Some users described the situation as workers “training their own replacements.”

Others questioned whether robots could ever do such detailed work better or cheaper than humans. A few people even doubted whether the videos were real at all.

There were also wider discussions about global labour practices and outsourcing, showing how the issue goes beyond just one set of videos.

A growing debate about the future

The videos have become more than just a social media trend. They have opened up a bigger conversation about technology, jobs, and ethics.

While artificial intelligence continues to grow, questions remain about how it should be used and who benefits from it.

For now, the purpose behind these head-mounted cameras may still be unclear, but the debate they have started is only getting bigger.