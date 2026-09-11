BRICS Summit preparations have affected train services in Delhi, with over 120 trains reportedly diverted or cancelled. Check the complete list of affected trains and plan your journey accordingly.

The BRICS Summit 2026 is set to take place in the national capital, Delhi. Leaders and delegations from major countries will be meeting on September 12 and 13. Top leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are expected to attend. Because of this, security is going to be extremely tight across the city.

Due to the summit, there will be major changes to train services. The Indian Railways has released important information for passengers. More than 120 trains will be affected, with many facing delays, cancellations, or route changes.

The Railways department has stated that these changes will be in effect from September 11 to 13, as leaders will start arriving in Delhi on the 11th. The Delhi Division of the railways is making these adjustments. Several major trains will be affected, including the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express, Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, Mumbai Tejas Rajdhani, New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Vande Bharat Express, and the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express.

Many Train Routes Changed

Due to the BRICS summit, several premium and superfast trains have been diverted. Changes have been made on routes passing through Delhi Junction, Delhi Shahdara, Sahibabad, Tilak Bridge, and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Trains that usually run on these lines will be rerouted. As a result, the routes for the Sampoorna Kranti Express, Gomti Express, Magadh Express, Shiv Ganga, and Swatantrata Senani Express have been changed.

Several Trains Will Be Delayed

With many routes changed and some trains cancelled for the summit, several other trains will run late. The Railways department has said that trains like the Grand Trunk Express, Tejas Rajdhani, Paschim Express, and the New Delhi-Hyderabad Express will be delayed. Passengers can expect delays ranging from 15 minutes to a maximum of 2 hours.