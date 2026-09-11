Bayern Munich thrashed Bodo/Glimt 5-0 in their UEFA Champions League opener, extending their winning run in season openers to 24 campaigns. Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane, Alphonso Davies, and Michael Olise (2) were on the scoresheet for the German side.

Bayern Munich began their pursuit of a seventh European crown in emphatic fashion, thrashing Bodo/Glimt 5-0 in their opening UEFA Champions League match to extend their remarkable winning run in season openers to 24 consecutive campaigns. Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane, Alphonso Davies and Michael Olise were on the scoresheet as Vincent Kompany's side maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a dominant display, according to the UEFA Champions League website.

Bayern dominate but held in first half

Bayern controlled the contest from the opening stages but were initially frustrated by Bodo goalkeeper Nikita Khaikin, who produced a series of impressive saves to keep the Norwegian side in the game.

Khaikin denied Luis Diaz early on, turning the winger's glancing header over the crossbar before getting down well to keep out Kane's curling effort.

Joshua Kimmich then struck the post from distance as Bayern continued to pile on the pressure. Musiala also tested Khaikin with a low effort after creating space on the edge of the box, while the Bayern captain was again denied when his volley was gathered by the visiting goalkeeper.

Bodo had few opportunities of their own, with their best chance in the opening period coming when a mishit Dayot Upamecano backpass slipped past Manuel Neuer and rolled narrowly wide.

Floodgates open after the break

Bayern's dominance finally produced a breakthrough shortly after the interval, although Khaikin was no longer there to prevent it. The goalkeeper had picked up an injury while making his final save of the first half and was replaced by Julian Faye Lund at the break.

Just 77 seconds into the second half, Musiala opened the scoring. Kane's effort from the edge of the area was blocked into the path of the Germany international, who calmly fired across Lund and into the net.

Kane doubled Bayern's advantage before the hour mark, finally getting his name on the scoresheet in Europe this season. The England captain rose to meet Olise's free-kick and powered his header beyond Lund.

Bodo briefly threatened to pull one back when Andreas Helmersen dispossessed Kimmich and noticed Neuer away from his goal, but his ambitious attempt from around 45 yards sailed just over the crossbar.

The visitors then survived several further scares as Ismael Saibari and Musiala came close to extending Bayern's lead, but the third goal arrived in the 77th minute. A Bodo corner clearance fell to Davies around 20 yards from goal, and the Canada international unleashed a powerful strike through a crowded penalty area and into the net.

Olise then added a fourth with a superb individual finish. The Frenchman found space before curling a left-footed effort into the top corner to cap another impressive attacking display.

Bodo's misery deepened when Odin Bjørtuft was shown a red card for bringing down Olise just outside the penalty area. With the visitors reduced to 10 men, Bayern took full advantage in stoppage time. Olise surged through the weakened defence before firing his second of the night to complete the rout.

The victory extended Bayern's unbeaten run in all competitions this season and gave them an ideal start to their Champions League campaign.

For Bodo/Glimt, the defeat continued their struggles away from home in the competition, as they remain without an away clean sheet in the Champions League. The Norwegian side had also scored at least twice in 12 of their previous 13 European outings, but Bayern's defence kept them scoreless in a one-sided contest.