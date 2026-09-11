Manchester United beat Sabah FK 4-0 on their Champions League return. Newcomers Como 1907 impressed with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig. Fenerbahce and Roma drew 1-1, while Lens secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Slavia Praha.

Manchester United's Emphatic Return

Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League with an emphatic 4-0 victory over competition debutants Sabah FK, while newcomers Como 1907 announced their arrival on Europe's biggest stage with a convincing 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on an action-packed Matchday 1.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United side took control against Sabah with a dominant display, with Matheus Cunha opening the scoring midway through the first half, according to the UEFA Champions League website. The visitors had a chance to respond when Joy-Lance Mickels came close to finding an equaliser, but United quickly stamped their authority on the contest with two goals in the space of three minutes before half-time. Bruno Fernandes doubled the advantage before Benjamin Sesko struck soon afterwards to put the hosts firmly in command at the break. Lisandro Martinez completed the scoring in the second half as United began their Champions League campaign in style. Patrick Dorgu was named Player of the Match for his contribution to the convincing victory.

Draws in Istanbul and Eindhoven

In Istanbul, Fenerbahce and Roma played out an entertaining 1-1 draw, with Archie Brown earning the hosts a point after Roma had taken the lead. Roma, returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2019, threatened early through Paulo Dybala before Bryan Cristante put the visitors ahead with a long-range strike before the interval. Fenerbahce responded soon after the restart when Brown clipped the ball into the net to bring the Turkish side level. The hosts pushed for a winner late on and came close when Nathan Ake headed against the crossbar, but neither side could find the decisive goal. Brown was named Player of the Match after his equaliser earned Fenerbahce a share of the spoils.

PSV and Shakhtar Donetsk also shared the points in a 1-1 draw in a closely fought encounter. Shakhtar took the lead shortly before half-time when Gleiker Mendoza produced a superb finish from a tight angle. PSV responded quickly after the restart, with Sergino Dest firing home after Armando Obispo's cutback. Dest then made an important defensive contribution late in the match, blocking an effort from Lassina Traore to preserve the draw and earning the Player of the Match award.

Como Stun Leipzig on Debut

Como produced one of the most impressive results of the opening Matchday, defeating Leipzig 4-1 in a statement performance from the Italian newcomers. Martin Baturina opened Como's Champions League account after just 15 minutes, finishing a well-worked move following a neat exchange with Tasos Douvikas. The roles were reversed later in the half, with Douvikas finding the net to give Cesc Fabregas' side a two-goal advantage. Como continued to threaten on the counter after the interval, and Assane Diao added a third to put the result beyond Leipzig's reach. Andrija Maksimovic gave the German side a brief glimmer of hope by pulling one back, but substitute Maximo Perrone restored Como's three-goal cushion in the 90th minute. Baturina was named Player of the Match after playing a key role in Como's memorable European debut.

Lens Seal Dramatic Comeback

Lens produced the most dramatic comeback of the night, recovering from 2-1 down after 90 minutes to beat Slavia Praha 3-2 despite the Czech side playing with 10 men for much of the second half. Slavia took the lead through Danijel Sturm before Abdallah Sima restored parity for Lens. The hosts regained the advantage through Sturm's second, but their task became significantly harder when Mikulas Konecny was sent off four minutes after half-time. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Slavia remained within touching distance of victory until Lens completed a remarkable turnaround. Florian Thauvin levelled the contest before Ruben Aguilar delivered the decisive blow in the third minute of added time, completing the comeback and securing three points for the French side. Thauvin was named Player of the Match.

Commanding Victory for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich also began their Champions League campaign with a commanding victory, beating Bodo/Glimt 5-0. Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane scored early in the second half before Alphonso Davies and a late double from Michael Olise completed a comfortable win for the German side, who also benefited from Bodo being reduced to 10 men following Odin Bjortuft's late red card. (ANI)