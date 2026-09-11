The Indian women's team is showing fantastic form in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2026. Harmanpreet Kaur's team has easily reached the final and is now just one step away from winning the championship.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: The Indian team has reached the final of the Women's Asia Cup after beating Bangladesh in the first semi-final (India Women vs Bangladesh Women). India secured a comfortable 40-run victory on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh's captain, Nigar Sultana, won the toss and chose to field first, which made the job easier for India. Batting first, the Indian team scored 149 for six. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 109 for seven, handing India an easy win. The Indian team has won all its matches in the tournament so far. Barring a major upset, they are expected to win the final and lift the trophy.

Shafali's brilliant batting

India's innings had a shaky start in the match against Bangladesh. The team lost its first wicket for just nine runs at the end of the second over. Star opener Smriti Mandhana was out for only two runs. However, the other opener, Shafali Verma, played a brilliant knock. She scored 64 runs off just 40 balls. Pratika Rawal, who came in at number three, scored 24 runs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 24. Richa Ghosh contributed 21 runs, while Deepti Sharma scored 13.

Deepti shines with the ball too

After helping the team with the bat, Deepti also delivered a great performance with the ball. She took three wickets for 26 runs. Nandani Sharma picked up two wickets for 10 runs. Shree Charani took one wicket for 14 runs, and Prema Rawat got one for 21. None of the Bangladeshi batters could put up a significant performance.

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