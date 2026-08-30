THIS Is the Most Expensive Cow In The World; Check Whopping Cost Here
Normally, a cow costs a few lakhs at most. But can you believe one cow is worth a whopping ₹35 crore? Here's the story of this super-expensive cow. Check Here Now
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The Nelore Breed
A cow's price is usually in thousands or lakhs. But this one is worth a staggering ₹35 crore. This is Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis, a Brazilian Nelore cow that has caught the world's attention. Its incredible price isn't just about its size or looks. The cow's rare genetics, excellent breeding potential, and ability to thrive in hot weather make it extremely valuable. At an auction in Arandu, Brazil, a one-third ownership stake in this 4.5-year-old cow sold for $1.44 million (about ₹11 crore). This sale set its total estimated value at a mind-boggling $4.3 million, or around ₹35 crore.
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What's so special about this cow?
Viatina-19 belongs to the Nelore breed, one of Brazil's most important cattle types. Nelore cattle typically have white or light-coloured coats, a distinct hump on their shoulders, and loose skin. But their main specialty isn't their looks; it's their ability to survive in hot and harsh climates. This quality is highly valued in tropical regions like Brazil. Their light-coloured skin reflects a lot of sunlight, which helps reduce heat stress. They also have more and larger sweat glands compared to some European breeds, helping them regulate body temperature. Their thick skin also offers better protection against biting insects.
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The Nelore name has an India connection
Here's a fascinating fact. The name 'Nelore' is connected to the Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, India. It is believed that the ancestors of this breed were originally brought to Brazil from India. Over time, Brazilian breeders extensively developed these cattle. Today, the Nelore is one of Brazil's top beef cattle breeds. This means the ₹35 crore cow has a history that traces back centuries to an Indian-origin breed.
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Cows hold a special place in India
In Indian culture, cows have always held a special place. In the Hindu tradition, people revere the cow as 'Gomata' or mother cow. Cows are central to religious ceremonies, festivals, and various traditional events. Besides this, they are crucial for rural livelihoods. Farmers raise cows for milk, which is used to make curd, ghee, butter, and paneer. So, in India, a cow's importance goes beyond just its economic value; it is deeply woven into our religious, social, and rural life.
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A ₹35 crore cow... but there's a big story behind the price
The extraordinary value of Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis has grabbed global headlines for more than just its price tag. This cow's story highlights how an Indian-origin breed flourished in Brazil. It shows how important heat tolerance is and how much the livestock market values superior genetics. It's truly amazing that a breed that once travelled from India to Brazil has now produced a ₹35 crore cow that the whole world is talking about.
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