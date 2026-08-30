2 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

What's so special about this cow?

Viatina-19 belongs to the Nelore breed, one of Brazil's most important cattle types. Nelore cattle typically have white or light-coloured coats, a distinct hump on their shoulders, and loose skin. But their main specialty isn't their looks; it's their ability to survive in hot and harsh climates. This quality is highly valued in tropical regions like Brazil. Their light-coloured skin reflects a lot of sunlight, which helps reduce heat stress. They also have more and larger sweat glands compared to some European breeds, helping them regulate body temperature. Their thick skin also offers better protection against biting insects.