No Garden? Grow These 5 Fresh Indian Herbs Easily in Your Balcony
No big garden needed! Grow fresh, flavourful Indian herbs in your balcony pots with these easy tips for methi, pudina, tulsi, curry leaves and coriander, and enjoy homegrown greens every day.
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Fresh Greens
You don't need a huge garden or years of experience to grow fresh greens. Many Indian herbs grow easily in pots. They not only give you fresh ingredients for cooking but also add a touch of green to your home. If you're a beginner wondering which herbs to start with, we've got you covered with some easy examples.
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Fenugreek Leaves
Methi, or fenugreek, is one of the easiest greens to grow at home. You can plant the seeds directly in a pot. Just make sure the pot has good drainage, and the plant gets enough moisture and sunlight.
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Mint
Pudina, or mint, is another easy-to-grow herb. It spreads very fast, so growing it in a pot is a great idea. You should keep the soil slightly moist and ensure the plant gets plenty of light. However, protect it from the harsh afternoon sun, especially in summer.
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Tulsi
Tulsi, or Holy Basil, is a common sight in almost every Indian home. It grows well in pots if you provide plenty of sunlight and well-draining soil. Regularly trimming old leaves and flowers will encourage new growth. Make sure water doesn't collect in the pot, as too much moisture can damage the roots.
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Curry Leaves
The curry leaf plant is incredibly useful for any Indian kitchen. It loves a warm climate, lots of sunlight, and soil that drains well. A young plant takes some time to get established, so you'll need to be patient. Growing it in a pot makes it easy to move the plant indoors during harsh weather.
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Coriander
You can easily grow dhania, or coriander, in a pot with just a few seeds. Sow the seeds in moist soil that drains well to prevent any root problems. Proper sunlight and moisture will help the seedlings grow well. Once the plant is mature, you can start snipping off the leaves for your cooking.
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