Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, one of Hinduism’s most revered deities. The festival marks his divine arrival to defeat evil, restore righteousness and guide humanity toward truth.

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, is a major Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu scriptures, Krishna was born on the eighth day, or Ashtami, of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada.

Devotees believe that Lord Krishna appeared on Earth during a period when evil and injustice were growing. His birth was meant to restore Dharma (righteousness) and protect people from oppression.

The festival is observed with great devotion across India and in many parts of the world. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers, lights and images of baby Krishna.

The Story Behind Lord Krishna’s Birth

According to Hindu tradition, Krishna was born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva. Devaki’s brother, the cruel King Kansa, had received a prophecy that Devaki’s eighth child would be responsible for his downfall.

Fearing the prophecy, Kansa imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva. He killed their children one after another. However, when Krishna was born, divine circumstances helped Vasudeva safely carry the newborn Krishna across the Yamuna River to Gokul.

There, Krishna was raised by Nanda and Yashoda. He eventually returned to Mathura and defeated Kansa, fulfilling the prophecy.

How Is Janmashtami Celebrated?

Janmashtami is traditionally observed through fasting, prayers, devotional songs and visits to temples. Many devotees stay awake until midnight, the believed time of Krishna’s birth, and celebrate with special prayers.

One of the most popular traditions is Dahi Handi, particularly famous in Maharashtra. Groups of participants form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd, butter or other treats, symbolising Krishna’s childhood love for butter.

Devotees also create small footprints leading into their homes to represent the arrival of baby Krishna.

The Significance of Krishna’s Teachings

Janmashtami is not only a celebration of Krishna’s birth but also a reminder of his teachings. In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna speaks about duty, righteousness, devotion and maintaining balance during difficult times.

His message encourages people to perform their responsibilities sincerely while remaining detached from the outcome.

Why Is Krishna’s Birth Considered Special?

Lord Krishna is regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who descended to Earth to protect righteousness and destroy evil. His life combines spirituality with stories of compassion, wisdom, friendship, courage and devotion.

Therefore, Janmashtami holds deep religious and cultural significance for devotees. It is a celebration of hope, the belief that whenever evil becomes powerful, righteousness will ultimately prevail.