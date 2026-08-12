You don't have to look at eye twitching only through an astrological lens. Medically, there are many simple reasons for it.

Lack of sleep, stress, too much caffeine, eye fatigue, and staring at screens for a long time can all cause your eyelid to twitch. Usually, it stops on its own. But if the twitching continues along with redness, swelling, or pain, it's best to see a doctor.

In conclusion...

The belief that a twitching left eye is good for women is an interesting part of Indian tradition. While many hope for good news, remember there are scientific reasons too. It's best to enjoy it as a fun belief, not a sure-shot prediction of the future.