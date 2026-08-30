A viral video showing thin, white worms found while cutting cabbage has sparked alarm online. While some users called them tapeworms or 'brain worms', there is no evidence from video alone to identify species. Some worms found on plants can be harmless to humans. Washing, removing damaged leaves and thorough cooking remain best food-safety steps.

A video showing extremely thin, white, thread-like worms found while a woman was cutting cabbage has triggered a wave of reactions online. The woman said in her caption that the worm was so small that she initially mistook it for a piece of thread. The footage shows the pale strands moving slightly as the camera zooms in. The woman said she noticed the object only after it came into her hand and urged people to be careful while preparing vegetables.

Viral video, sparks worm fears

The post quickly attracted comments from people claiming that the worms were tapeworms, 'brain worms' or dangerous parasites. Some users said they would stop eating cabbage, while others advised washing vegetables in salt water or avoiding leafy vegetables during the rainy season.

However, the identity of the worm cannot be confirmed from the video alone. Calling it a tapeworm or a parasite that can enter the human brain would be misleading without laboratory identification.

Some long, slender worms found on plants can be horsehair worms or other insect-parasitic worms. Horsehair worms are parasites of insects and other invertebrates and are considered harmless to humans.

Are worms found in cabbage dangerous?

Not every worm found on a vegetable poses a human health risk. Insects and their larvae can sometimes be present on fresh produce, particularly vegetables with tightly packed leaves such as cabbage.

It is also important not to confuse a worm seen on cabbage with Taenia solium, commonly known as the pork tapeworm. According to a WHO report, Human cysticercosis caused by T. solium occurs when people swallow the parasite's eggs, usually through faecal contamination of food or water. Neurocysticercosis can occur when larvae reach the central nervous system. This is a separate infection and cannot be diagnosed simply by seeing a thread-like worm on a vegetable.

How to prepare cabbage safely

Consumers should wash fresh produce thoroughly under clean running water before cutting or cooking it. The FDA also recommends removing the outermost leaves of cabbage and cutting away damaged areas. Soap, detergent or bleach should not be used to clean vegetables.

If a visible worm or insect is found, it can be removed and the affected leaves discarded. Cabbage should then be washed properly and cooked thoroughly.

The viral video is therefore a reminder to inspect and wash vegetables carefully, but it does not by itself prove that the worm shown is a dangerous tapeworm or a 'brain worm'.