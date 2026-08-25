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Want Unique Goa Shopping Experience? Anjuna Flea Market to Tibetan Market— These 5 Spots Are Worth Exploring
Explore 5 flea markets in Goa for shopping, food and unique finds. From Anjuna to Arpora, discover colourful markets, their locations, timings and the best things to shop.
Goa markets
Shopping in Goa goes way beyond the beach stalls selling souvenirs. From the fun-filled Saturday night bazaars to the legendary Wednesday flea market in Anjuna, such markets offer clothing, jewelry, handicrafts, food, decorative items, and more quirky items. These markets offer a different dimension of Goa in addition to shopping. Five such markets are recommended below.
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1. Ingo's Saturday Night Market, Arpora
Location: Arpora, North Goa
Timing: Saturdays, 4 PM to 11 PM during peak season
Best for: Clothing, jewelry, handicrafts, spices, food, and night market experience.
Popularly called the Arpora Night Market, the Saturday market is known for its colorful stalls and vibrant ambience in the evening. Shop for various products like clothing, bags, jewelry, spices, handicrafts, household decoration, and more quirky items at these markets. Entertainment facilities make this market not only a place for shopping but also for evening activities. This market is mainly seasonal with reports suggesting November to April as the peak season.
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2. Mackie's Saturday Night Bazaar
Location: By Baga Creek, North Goa
Timing: Fridays, around 6 pm to 1 am during the high season
Best for: Souvenirs, accessories, crafts, foods and entertainment.
Another evening bazaar that you can enjoy in North Goa is Mackie's. This bazaar features clothing, accessories, souvenirs, crafts, and jewelry. You can enjoy a variety of foods and entertainment as well. It is great for tourists who wish to shop for something on an evening date.
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3. Goa Collective Bazaar, Vagator
Location: HillTop, Ozran Beach Road, Vagator
Timing: Fridays, around 5 pm to midnight when the market is operational during the season
Best for: Independent fashion, crafts, foods, music and curate shopping.
It has a very curate vibe, where the independent fashion brands, craft vendors, food vendors, and entertainers are present here. The market has been organized at HillTop and has become a favorite place for people who like to shop differently from the traditional tourist markets. It is a seasonal market, so do find out about the current availability before heading to it.
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4. Anjuna Flea Market
Location: Anjuna, adjacent to Anjuna Beach
Timing: Wednesdays, generally between early morning and late afternoon
Best for: Jewelry, clothes, handmade products, souvenirs and authentic Goa flea market experience.
Being one of the most popular markets of Goa, the Anjuna Flea Market has long-standing ties to alternative tourism in Goa. At present, there are clothing stalls, jewelry stalls, handmade product stalls, bag stalls, décor and souvenir stalls in the market. The market starts from around 10 in the morning and lasts till 4 in the afternoon. Other current listings indicate a slightly longer period of operations.
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5. Tibetan Market, Calangute
Location: Calangute-Baga Road, Calangute
Timingr: Generally from around 9:30 in the morning to 10:30 in the evening
Best for: Jewelry, handicrafts, souvenirs and street shopping.
This area is a good place to visit for tourists who are residing around Calangute and Baga. Stalls and shops in the Tibetan Market area sell jewelry, handicrafts, clothing, souvenirs and related products. Current listings indicate operation of business establishments throughout the week.
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Few Points to Note Before Visiting the Marketplaces
Timings for the markets in Goa vary depending on the tourist season, the climate, and the individual market. While some night markets only function in the peak season, others have fixed timings according to the week. Therefore, one should be informed about the market's timings before going there.
While shopping at the flea market, you must check the prices, bargain if needed and ensure that any fragile products are checked before purchasing. Not only places for shopping, these markets also give an opportunity to experience Goa's diverse culture of food, music, crafts, and trading.
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