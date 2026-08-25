Location: HillTop, Ozran Beach Road, Vagator

Timing: Fridays, around 5 pm to midnight when the market is operational during the season

Best for: Independent fashion, crafts, foods, music and curate shopping.

It has a very curate vibe, where the independent fashion brands, craft vendors, food vendors, and entertainers are present here. The market has been organized at HillTop and has become a favorite place for people who like to shop differently from the traditional tourist markets. It is a seasonal market, so do find out about the current availability before heading to it.

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