Pouring cold water onto a scorching-hot pan may cause thermal shock, potentially warping or damaging some cookware. Learn the safer way to cool and clean a hot pan without risking your cookware.

In most Indian homes, iron tawas are a kitchen staple for making everything from dosas and chapatis to rotis. And for good reason—they are very healthy. Cooking on an iron pan has several benefits for our body. On the other hand, we have non-stick pans, which make cooking dosas and rotis much easier and require less oil. But there's a catch. Using non-stick pans for a long time can lead to deadly diseases like cancer. It's already been proven that if a non-stick pan gets scratched, cooking on it is one of the most dangerous things you can do for your health. Doctors have been warning us about this for a while now.

People who understand this truth are slowly switching back to iron cookware. After all, our elders say that 40-50 years ago, the concept of 'non-stick' didn't even exist. But today's generation often wants things that look good and are easy to use. This has led to the production of many unhealthy products, which is why we see so many people suffering from terrible diseases like cancer. The hard truth is that the source of many of our health problems is right there in our own kitchens.

The Danger of Water on a Hot Tawa

Whether you use a non-stick pan or an iron tawa, there's one thing you must remember. Yes, an iron tawa is very healthy. But after using it to make dosas, chapatis, or other items, many people immediately put it under the tap to wash it. The common thinking is that pouring water on the tawa while it's still hot helps remove the grease and makes cleaning easier.

What Does Science Say?

However, doctors have warned about the serious danger behind this habit. Let's understand the science here. When iron gets very hot, its molecules are in a highly active state. When you suddenly pour cold water on a hot tawa, it causes what scientists call a 'thermal shock'. This essentially damages the pan from within. The fine carbon particles on its surface become loose. The next time you make a roti or dosa on that same tawa, you might notice black residue sticking to your food. If this gets into your stomach, it's a guaranteed health risk. These toxic metal particles can lead to deadly diseases.