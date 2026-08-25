Follow these simple rules for more positivity: Always keep the kitchen clean and organised. Throw away stale or expired food items right away. Don't keep flammable items or unnecessary papers near the gas stove.

Please Note: Vastu is a traditional belief system. Keeping your kitchen clean and safe is just as important as following Vastu.

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