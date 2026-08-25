Cleaning Products to Certain Foods: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Keep in Your Kitchen
Your kitchen may contain items that are better stored elsewhere. Discover five everyday things you should avoid keeping in the kitchen and simple storage changes that can improve safety, hygiene and organization.
Throw these out today!
In our culture, the kitchen isn't just for cooking; it's the most sacred spot in the house. Vastu Shastra says the things in your kitchen, and where you keep them, directly impact your family's health and wealth. So, if you have any of the items we're about to list, it's time to get them out of your kitchen right away.
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Don't keep medicines in the kitchen
Many people keep their medicines in the kitchen just because it's convenient. But according to Vastu, the kitchen is a space for 'food and fire'. Keeping medicines, which are linked to illness, in this space can negatively affect the family's health. It's always better to store medicines in a separate place.
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Broom and cleaning supplies
You should never keep brooms, mops, or other cleaning items inside the kitchen. It's not just unhygienic to keep dirt-cleaning tools where you cook. There's also a belief that it blocks the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi or Annapurneshwari.
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Where should the Dustbin be?
A dustbin is a must-have in the kitchen, no doubt. But don't place it right next to the gas stove or your food prep area. This can spread germs and bad smells, contaminating your food. Always keep the dustbin in a corner of the kitchen, far away from where you cook.
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Photos of Ancestors
Some people, out of deep respect, hang photos of their ancestors in the kitchen. However, Vastu Shastra says the kitchen is not the right place for these pictures. You should choose a separate and peaceful spot in the house for your ancestors' photos.
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Cracked or Broken Utensils
We use utensils in the kitchen every single day. If a plate, cup, or glass is chipped or cracked, stop using it immediately. According to Vastu, broken utensils increase negativity and mental stress in the home. It's also considered inauspicious to eat from them.
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Rusted Iron Items
If your kitchen knives, scissors, or any other iron tools are rusted, replace them at once. Vastu says that rusted items attract negative energy. Not just that, they are also a serious health hazard.
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Follow these simple steps for positivity..
Follow these simple rules for more positivity: Always keep the kitchen clean and organised. Throw away stale or expired food items right away. Don't keep flammable items or unnecessary papers near the gas stove.
Please Note: Vastu is a traditional belief system. Keeping your kitchen clean and safe is just as important as following Vastu.
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