Diljit Dosanjh explores Prague ahead of his Aura Europe Tour 2026. From Charles Bridge to Prague Castle, discover five must-visit attractions for your next Czech Republic trip.

Diljit Dosanjh is providing a sneak peek into his visit to Prague before his Aura Europe Tour 2026, and the singer seems to be having a fun time in the Czech capital city. In an Instagram video posted by Diljit recently, he could be seen cruising the Vltava River while admiring the historic skyline of Prague.

His serene journey through Prague has thrown the limelight on a few of the famous tourist spots of the city. If you’re planning a holiday in Prague, here’s a list of the top five places to visit.

1. Charles Bridge

No visit to Prague would be complete without a stop at the famous Charles Bridge. This historic bridge serves as the link between Old Town and Lesser Town and boasts of 30 statues and sculptures built between 1357 and 1402 by Charles IV. This place is perfect for a morning walk and a picture-perfect evening with a stunning view.

2. Vltava River

One of the best examples of how Diljit’s boat ride is ideal when it comes to visiting Prague is the beautiful sightseeing cruise on the Vltava river. This place is perfect for a short sightseeing cruise, lunch, evening stroll near the Vltava river and its beautiful historic architectures.

3. Prague Castle

Another major attraction in Prague that lies above the city and includes many interesting structures such as St Vitus Cathedral, Old Royal Palace, St George’s Basilica and Golden Lane is the Prague Castle. It takes about several hours to visit the most important parts of the castle, and not a hurry one. Tram no. 22 is among the simplest ways of getting to the castle without having to walk uphill.

4. Old Town Square and Astronomical Clock

One of the most interesting places to visit in the Old Town that brings together many historic sites such as the Old Town Hall, Church of Our Lady before Týn and St Nicholas Church.

However, the most impressive place in the Old Town Square is an astronomical clock that every hour from 8 am to 11 pm shows the appearance of twelve apostles.

5. Petřín Hill

When you need a rest from the hustle of the Prague historical center, go to the Petřín Hill. This district is famous for its numerous trees, hiking trails, and Petřín Tower that provides a great panorama of Prague. The Prague City Tourism has included Petřín Tower into the list of main observation towers of Prague.

The tour to Prague by Diljit Dosanjh gives one an insight into the city’s historic sights along with its scenic rivers and parks. From viewing the beautiful vistas from Charles Bridge to exploring Prague Castle and relaxing at Petrin Hill, all these places will definitely make your stay in the Czech capital a memorable one. Remember to take all necessary things with you and wear comfortable clothes according to the places you are visiting.