Hormonal changes play a big role in acne. Pimples can flare up during puberty, around a woman's period, during pregnancy, or even menopause due to these changes. Other factors like stress, a family history of acne, and certain skincare or hair care products can also make it worse for some people. Oily hair products, for instance, can cause pimples on the forehead and hairline. Understanding these different triggers can help you manage your acne better.

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