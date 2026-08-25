Breaking Out Again? Know the Foods That May Trigger Acne and What to Add to Your Diet
Acne can have several causes, including hormones, genetics and possibly diet. Learn which high-glycemic foods and dairy products may worsen breakouts and what healthier foods you can add to your diet.
How do pimples form?
Getting even one or two pimples can be super annoying. And no, it's not just a teenage problem; even adults, especially women in their 30s and 40s, can get acne. Pimples start to form when our skin's hair follicles or pores get clogged with excess oil and dead skin cells. When this area gets inflamed, it can lead to pimples, blackheads, or whiteheads. It's important for everyone to understand that acne isn't just a problem of 'not cleaning your face properly'.
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Hormones and other factors
Hormonal changes play a big role in acne. Pimples can flare up during puberty, around a woman's period, during pregnancy, or even menopause due to these changes. Other factors like stress, a family history of acne, and certain skincare or hair care products can also make it worse for some people. Oily hair products, for instance, can cause pimples on the forehead and hairline. Understanding these different triggers can help you manage your acne better.
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Will low-glycemic foods help?
Some studies suggest there might be a link between your diet and acne. A low-glycemic diet, in particular, could help reduce pimples for some people. Choosing foods that don't raise your blood sugar quickly is a good approach. For example, vegetables, some fruits, legumes, and steel-cut oats are all low-glycemic foods. But remember, there's no guarantee that 'eating this food will cure your acne'. Diet is just one part of managing pimples.
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Pay attention to high-glycemic foods
Foods and drinks with a high-glycemic index might make acne worse for some people. For example, sugary drinks, sweets, white bread, and fried foods can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar. Also, some studies have found a link between drinking cow's milk and an increase in acne. But this doesn't mean everyone should stop drinking milk; more research is needed. The evidence for yogurt and cheese causing acne isn't as strong. If you notice that you consistently break out after eating a certain food, try keeping a track of it.
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Gentle care is essential
Many people try to get rid of acne by washing their face frequently or scrubbing it hard. But this can actually irritate the skin and make acne worse. Dermatologists recommend a gentle skincare routine. It's best to clean your face gently with a mild cleanser. Avoid rough scrubs or harsh exfoliation. Also, when choosing moisturizers, sunscreens, or makeup, look for products labelled 'oil-free' or 'non-comedogenic' (meaning they won't clog pores). This gentle approach is essential for healthy skin.
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Popping pimples is dangerous
When a big pimple appears on your face, you might feel the urge to pop it immediately. But doing this can increase skin irritation and make the pimple take longer to heal. Constantly picking, squeezing, or popping pimples can also increase the risk of scars and dark spots. This can leave permanent marks on your face. You should also avoid trying to dry out pimples with home remedies like toothpaste or lemon. There are medically proven acne treatments available, so it's best to consult a dermatologist if needed. This is crucial for the long-term health of your skin.
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When should you see a doctor?
A few pimples that come and go might be normal. But if you have deep and painful acne, pimples that keep getting worse, or acne that's causing scars, changing your diet alone won't be enough. There's no one-size-fits-all treatment for acne. A dermatologist can recommend topical creams or other treatments based on your specific skin condition. It can take a few weeks to see improvement with the right treatment, so it's important to be patient and stick with it instead of frequently changing treatments. Remember, diet alone isn't enough to control acne. Don't hesitate to seek expert help if you need it.
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