This is the most common mistake many of us make. If you stuff the machine beyond its capacity, the clothes can't spin freely inside the drum. Because of this, water and detergent won't reach the clothes properly, affecting the wash quality. A heavy load can also cause imbalance and spin problems.

So, instead of just guessing the machine's capacity, follow the load limit given in your model's manual.

Also Read: How to Make Rotis That Stay Soft Longer: Easy Tips for Everyday Cooking