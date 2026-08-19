Stop Doing These 7 Washing Machine Mistakes If You Want Clothes to Last Longer
Are your laundry habits damaging your clothes or washing machine? Discover 7 common mistakes, from overloading to using the wrong detergent, and learn simple ways to protect both your clothes and appliance.
Are you making these mistakes while washing clothes?
Ever since the washing machine came home, washing clothes has become super easy. Many of us think we just need to put in the clothes, add detergent, select a wash mode, and the job is done. But, some small mistakes we make can lead to clothes not getting cleaned properly, detergent residue, and unnecessary machine problems. We wash clothes daily, but are we making these tiny mistakes ourselves? Let's check out the 7 most common ones here.
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1. Stuffing too many clothes into the machine!
This is the most common mistake many of us make. If you stuff the machine beyond its capacity, the clothes can't spin freely inside the drum. Because of this, water and detergent won't reach the clothes properly, affecting the wash quality. A heavy load can also cause imbalance and spin problems.
So, instead of just guessing the machine's capacity, follow the load limit given in your model's manual.
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2. Does more detergent mean cleaner clothes?
Many people think, 'more dirt means more detergent'. But this isn't always true. Using too much detergent creates a lot of foam, which can stop the clothes from rinsing properly. This not only leaves detergent residue on your clothes but can also cause a build-up inside the machine.
Always use the correct amount based on the load size, dirt level, and the detergent maker's instructions. Using a low-suds detergent suitable for automatic washing machines is also important.
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3. Washing all clothes together!
Throwing whites, blacks, and coloured clothes all in together might seem easy. But this method can lead to colours bleeding and some clothes getting damaged. Also, washing rough fabrics like towels with delicate or synthetic clothes is not a good practice. It's best to sort the load by colour, fabric type, and the care label. Especially, you should separate whites from dark or coloured clothes.
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4. Not checking pockets before washing!
If you don't notice items like coins, safety pins, keys, paper, or tissues in pant or shirt pockets, it can cause problems. Small objects can get stuck in the drum or door seal. Sharp objects can damage parts of the machine and the clothes. So, it's a good habit to check all pockets once before putting clothes into the machine. This simple step is essential for the machine's life and the safety of your clothes.
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5. Not taking out clothes immediately after washing!
It's not good to leave wet clothes inside the machine for many hours after the wash cycle is complete. Since moisture stays in the drum for a long time, there's a chance of bad smells and mould build-up. A certain smell can also develop on the wet clothes. It's very important to quickly take out the clothes and dry them once the wash is done. If you use a front-load machine, leaving the door open for a while after washing helps with air circulation. This will help keep the inside of the machine clean.
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6. Not using the right wash mode for the clothes!
Washing all clothes on the same wash cycle is also a mistake. Fabrics like cotton, synthetic, wool, silk, and delicates may have different washing needs. It's best to check the garment's care label and choose the right cycle and temperature.
For example, if you wash delicate clothes on a cycle with high agitation or high temperature, their quality can be affected. Every mode in the machine has a purpose – use it for the right clothes. This will protect your garments.
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7. Not cleaning the washing machine!
It's not enough to just keep the clothes clean; you must also clean the machine that washes them from time to time. Detergent, fabric softener, and dirt can build up in the detergent drawer, door seal, and drum areas. This can cause bad smells and problems with washing performance.
If your machine has a Drum Clean / Eco Drum Clean feature, you can use it according to the manufacturer's instructions. There should be no clothes inside the machine during cleaning. If there's a specific drum-cleaning product, follow its instructions. This will increase the life of your machine.
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