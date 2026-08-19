4 6 Image Credit : AI

The Bristlecone Pine

Bristlecone Pines grow in America's mountain regions and are special for their incredible age. They are among the longest-living trees in the world, with some being thousands of years old. They grow even in harsh conditions with snow, strong winds, and little rain. Because of this tough weather, their shape is also not like normal trees. Their branches are twisted and parts of the trunk look dried out.