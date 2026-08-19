Dragon's Blood Tree to Baobab Tree: Top 5 Most Unusual Tress in The World
You know, some trees in the world are just totally out of our imagination. They not only look strange but also have some mind-blowing stories behind them. So, what are the 5 weirdest trees on the planet? Let's find out where they are
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
5 Strange Trees
The world is full of trees we've never even heard of. Some are massive, while others grow in bizarre shapes. Some trees even grow fruits on their trunks or have multi-coloured bark. Here, we look at 5 such amazing trees created by nature.
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The Baobab Tree
Baobab trees grow mainly in the dry parts of Africa. Their trunks are huge and thick, looking just like a giant bottle from a distance. These trees can survive even in severe droughts because they store water in their trunks. Baobabs live for a very long time; some are hundreds of years old, while others are estimated to be over a thousand years old.
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The Dragon's Blood Tree
You can find the Dragon's Blood Tree mostly on Yemen's Socotra island. It has a very unique shape, with branches spreading out like an umbrella at the top. When you cut the tree, a red substance oozes out. That's exactly why it got the name 'Dragon's Blood Tree'.
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The Bristlecone Pine
Bristlecone Pines grow in America's mountain regions and are special for their incredible age. They are among the longest-living trees in the world, with some being thousands of years old. They grow even in harsh conditions with snow, strong winds, and little rain. Because of this tough weather, their shape is also not like normal trees. Their branches are twisted and parts of the trunk look dried out.
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The Jabuticaba Tree
The Jabuticaba tree from Brazil looks quite ordinary at first glance. But the way it bears fruit is very strange. Usually, fruits grow on the ends of branches. But for the Jabuticaba tree, fruits grow directly on its trunk and main branches.
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The Rainbow Eucalyptus
Looking at this tree, you'd think someone has painted colours on its trunk. But all those colours are completely natural. The Rainbow Eucalyptus grows naturally in places like the Philippines, Indonesia, and New Guinea. The tree's bark peels off in strips. When the new bark appears, it's green at first. It then changes to blue, purple, red, orange, and brown.
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