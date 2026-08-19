Monsoon Gardening: How To Turn Your Balcony Into A Lush Garden Under Rs 500
Want to give your balcony a makeover with some stunning budget-friendly gardening tips under Rs 500? We have got you covered. Keep scrolling to know more!
A lush green balcony awaits you!
A lush monsoon garden on a balcony can be achieved for less than ₹500, transforming urban spaces into vibrant green retreats during the rainy season. This budget-friendly approach focuses on strategic plant selection and creative DIY solutions to maximize greenery without significant expenditure.
Inexpensive Plants for a Monsoon Balcony
Creating a lush monsoon garden on a tight budget begins with smart plant choices. Several plants thrive in the humid conditions and can be acquired at minimal cost. Rain lilies, for instance, are an excellent choice as their bulbs cost almost nothing and bloom beautifully after the first showers. Balsam, a classic Indian monsoon annual, can be grown from inexpensive seeds sown in June, producing flowers by August.
Affordable Planters and Essential Care
Cost-effective planter solutions are key to staying within a ₹500 budget. Railing planters, costing between ₹150 and ₹400 each, are a budget-friendly vertical gardening option that saves floor space. These are ideal for trailing plants like money plant or petunias. DIY planters crafted from old buckets, bottles, or discarded crates, can also be painted and reused, adding a personal touch while keeping costs down.
Cozy Lights
There are innumerable options available online to buy simple cozy lights and fairy lights to add a cozy and home-like feel to your balcony, making it an excellent spot for your evening tea time and leisure.
DIY Racks
Recycle your old wooden racks or shelves and turn them into simple plant holders to add a more rustic feel to your balcony garden. Make sure to keep them away from direct rain.
Make a cheap soil mix
Mix equal parts local garden soil, sand, and cheap compost or cocopeat (under Rs 150 for a small bag) to stop root rot in heavy rain.
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