Best Beer In India: Here Are The Top 5 Brands Beer Lovers Are Raving About
India has dozens of beer brands, but only a handful have truly captured the hearts of beer lovers. We've rounded up the top 5 brands that stand out for their taste, quality, and overall experience.
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India's best beers..
Beer is easily one of India's favourite alcoholic drinks. In the last few years, the Indian beer market has exploded with new brands. From Lager and Wheat Beer to Craft and Strong Beer, there's something for everyone. While taste is personal, we've picked 5 brands that consistently score high on quality, flavour, aroma, and price.
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1. Bira 91 Blonde Lager
Bira 91 is a brand that really made craft beer popular in India. Its Blonde Lager is super light with very little bitterness, making it a great choice for beginners. It has a smooth finish and is incredibly refreshing when served chilled.
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2. Kingfisher Ultra Max
Everyone knows Kingfisher; it's a classic Indian beer brand. The Ultra Max version, however, offers a more premium experience than regular strong beers. Many feel it has the perfect balance of taste, body, and aroma, making it a go-to for parties and weekend get-togethers.
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3. Simba Stout
If you're a fan of dark Stout beers, Simba Stout is a fantastic option. It has hints of coffee and chocolate, offering a completely different experience from your usual lagers. People love it for its rich flavour, thick texture, and distinct coffee notes.
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4. BeeYoung
BeeYoung is one of the fastest-growing premium beer brands in the country. It has a crisp and fresh taste that's best enjoyed when it's super chilled. It's known for its smooth taste, refreshing finish, and for being great value for money.
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5. Kati Patang Wheat Beer
Kati Patang has built a solid fan base among wheat beer lovers. Its main highlight is the fruity notes, with hints of banana and citrus. If you enjoy a good wheat beer with a fruity aroma and a smooth finish, this one's for you.
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Things to keep in mind when choosing a beer
When picking a beer, remember that strong and mild beers taste very different. Also, Lagers, Wheats, and Stouts each offer a unique experience. Always buy from a reliable store. Finally, 'best beer' is all about personal taste. But Bira 91, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Simba Stout, BeeYoung, and Kati Patang are popular choices for a reason. **Disclaimer:** Alcohol consumption is injurious to health. Please drink responsibly and only if you are of legal drinking age.
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